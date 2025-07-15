If commission fails, everyone will fail

Ali Riaz, National Consensus Commission’s vice chair, said that the commission is not an independent entity. If it fails, its liability will lie all involved.

”There is no room for failure. The responsibility that has been entrusted to us, is your responsibility as a political party, we have only become partners. The commission has become a partner in your efforts, not a separate entity.”

The 14th day of second round of dialogue between the National Consensus Commission and political parties began at 11AM on Tuesday at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Riaz said, “Due to time constraints, we are unable to make as much progress as we need to on certain issues. After this week, the situation will become even more pressing and we will need to make some decisions very quickly based on practical realities.”

Today’s agenda includes discussions on a bicameral parliament, constitutional reforms, and reserved seats for women in parliament.