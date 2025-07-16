EC removes boat symbol from website

The Election Commission (EC) has removed the ‘boat’ symbol of Awami League from its website.

EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed confirmed this on Wednesday.

He said that the symbol has been removed according to the commission’s instructions.

The EC recently suspended the party’s registration as per court order. After that, the National Citizens Party (NCP) moved to remove the boat from the list of symbols.

On Tuesday (July 15) night, adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan wrote in his Facebook status – ”How the cursed boat symbol has been sent to the Law Ministry for re-scheduling.”