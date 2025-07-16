FIFA announces details to apply for World Cup tickets

Applications for tickets for the 2026 World Cup open Sept. 10, FIFA said Tuesday.

The next edition of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, kicks off at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, reports AP.

Soccer’s world governing body FIFA said that due to anticipated high demand tickets would be released in phases.

It did not say if it would use dynamic pricing, as was the case for the Club World Cup, which saw ticket prices fluctuate wildly.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement. “We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place – these will be the most coveted seats in world sport.”