British MP urges Truth and Reconciliation as path forward for Bangladesh

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

July 17, 2025 — British MP Bob Blackman has submitted an Early Day Motion (EDM) in the UK Parliament calling on the interim government of Bangladesh to prioritise the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission amidst ongoing political and social instability in the South Asian nation.

The EDM, tabled on 16 July, notes the efforts by Bangladesh’s interim government to reform its legal and constitutional framework. It emphasises the importance of inclusive elections in restoring political order, promoting social harmony and driving economic development.

In the motion, Blackman calls for constitutional and legal safeguards to protect minority communities, including the introduction of reserved seats for minorities in Parliament. He also advocates for the creation of a minority commission to serve as an ombudsperson on issues affecting marginalised groups.

The motion comes at a time when Bangladesh is grappling with widespread political unrest and a deteriorating law-and-order situation. The ad hoc nature of the current administration has led to governance challenges, with minorities reportedly facing increasing insecurity and a lack of legal protection.

Blackman’s motion highlights the urgent need for structural reforms and inclusive governance, suggesting that a truth and reconciliation process could offer a much-needed foundation for healing and forward momentum in the country.