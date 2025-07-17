‘Will organise programmes in every villages of Goplaganj if we’re alive’

Nahid Islam, convener of the Jatiya Nagorik Party, has announced to go to Gopalganj again.

“We will go to Gopalganj again if we remain alive. We will organise programs in every upazilas, every villages there. The flag of the July Uprising will fly in every house in Gopalganj,” in a Facebook post on Thursday Nahid came up with this announcement.

”We oppose political discrimination against the people of Gopalganj. We will free Gopalganj and the entire country from the terror and fascism of Mujibism. The Awami League has, for decades, endangered the lives of the people of Gopalganj, tarnished the Liberation War, and treated the followers of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ unjustly. We have stated that we will change this situation.”