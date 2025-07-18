Chicken Mei Fun

INGREDIENTS FOR THE RICE NOODLES:

* 7 ounces dried thin rice vermicelli noodles

* 1 tsp vegetable oil

* 1/2 tsp dark soy sauce

FOR THE CHICKEN:

* 7 ounces chicken breast(cut into strips)

* 1 tsp cornstarch

* 1 tbsp water

* 1 1/2 tsp oyster sauce

* 1/4 tsp white pepper

* 1 pinch five spice powder (optional)

* 1 tsp vegetable oil

FOR THE REST OF THE DISH:

* 2 slices ginger(julienned)

* 4-5 small shallots (thinly sliced)

* 1 medium carrot (julienned)

* 5 oz. cabbage (shredded)

* 3 scallions (cut into 2-inch pieces)

* 3 tbsp vegetable oil

* 1 1/2 tbsp light soy sauce

* 1/2 tsp sesame oil

* 1/4 tsp white pepper

* salt to taste

* 2 tbsp water (optional)

METHOD:

1. Soak the dried rice noodles as per the instructions on the back of the package. To test whether or not they’ve been soaked enough, take a noodle and chew on it to make sure it’s no longer hard/dry. Drain thoroughly, shaking off the noodles to get rid of excess water.

2. In a large bowl, mix the rice noodles with 1 teaspoon of oil and ½ teaspoon dark soy sauce until evenly coated. Set aside.

3. Add the chicken to a medium bowl, along with the cornstarch, water, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, white pepper, five spice, and vegetable oil. Marinate for 20 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, prepare the ginger, shallots, carrot, cabbage, and scallions. Have everything ready to go before you turn on the stove.

5. Heat your wok over high heat. Add 3 tablespoons oil, followed by the ginger and chicken. Stir-fry until the chicken is just cooked through. Add the shallots, and stir-fry for 10 seconds. Add the cabbage and carrots, and stir-fry for another 30 seconds.

6. Season everything with 1½ tablespoons light soy sauce, ½ teaspoon sesame oil, and ¼ teaspoon white pepper. Mix well.

7. Finally, add the prepared rice noodles along with the scallions. Turn the heat down to medium and stir-fry everything together to heat the noodles through and distribute the chicken and vegetables. Salt to taste.

8. If you like more al dente noodles, you can serve immediately. If you like softer noodles, add 2 tablespoons of water to the wok, cover, and cook for a minute over low heat before serving.