BCB and ACB in talks for October ODI, T20 series

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in discussions to play a series of three ODIs and an equal number of T20 matches in October.Bangladesh tourism packages

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are currently working on finalizing the schedule for the upcoming series.

The ACB is set to host the series in the first half of October, with the matches likely to take place in the United Arab Emirates. Originally, Bangladesh was scheduled to play two Tests and three T20 matches against Afghanistan in 2024. However, a previously planned ODI series between the two teams, which was not part of the official Future Tours Programme (FTP), was postponed.

In response, the BCB proposed swapping the Tests and T20s for three ODIs and three T20s instead. Discussions to reschedule the series have now begun. However, the Test series will be postponed for a later date.

Shahriar Nafiz, the BCB’s cricket operations manager, confirmed to Cricbuzz that talks are ongoing with the ACB regarding the white-ball series. Although the venue is still to be confirmed, he expressed optimism that the series will go ahead as planned in October.

The ACB’s spokesperson, when contacted by Cricbuzz, simply confirmed the ongoing discussions with a brief “yes” but declined to share further details.

The ACB had proposed to hold the postponed series in July-August this year in Greater Noida, India. However, due to heavy rainfall in Noida at that time, the BCB rejected the proposal.

India was set to tour Bangladesh in August, which complicated the scheduling further. The India series has since been indefinitely postponed.