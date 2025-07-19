Jamaat Ameer calls for second uprising against corruption, old political order

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has announced a renewed movement aimed at uprooting corruption and dismantling what he called a “decayed and unsustainable” political system.

Speaking at a large national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Saturday, Rahman declared that the country can no longer survive under its current governance structure and must instead move toward a system grounded in justice, transparency, and accountability.

In an impassioned address—during which he collapsed twice on stage due to illness but continued his speech while seated—Rahman said the next chapter of political struggle would follow last year’s “fight against fascism,” shifting now toward eradicating corruption and extortion. “We will fight together with the strength of the youth to build a new Bangladesh,” he said, urging people from all walks of life—students, workers, businesspeople, mothers, and the elderly—to join in the movement for national renewal.

Rahman outlined a series of anti-corruption pledges his party would uphold if elected. “No Jamaat MP or minister will accept government plots or use duty-free vehicles,” he declared. “They will not personally manage public funds. Every taka allocated must be transparently reported to the 180 million people of this country.”

He emphasized that Jamaat would neither tolerate nor engage in bribery or extortion, vowing to establish a political culture of humility, public service, and ethical conduct. “If arrogance or intolerance takes root within us, then fascism will have returned in a new form,” he warned.

The Jamaat leader paid tribute to victims of past political violence, including those who died in the October 28, 2006 incident, the Shapla Square crackdown, and the 2024 protests. He made specific mention of slain student activist Abu Sayeed, calling his death a turning point in the ongoing political awakening. “If Abu Sayeed had not stood with an open chest and taken the bullet, we might not be seeing today’s Bangladesh,” Rahman said.

He condemned efforts to preserve the current state structure, questioning, “If the old system remains, then why did so many give their lives? Bring them back if you can. You cannot. That is why we must build a new Bangladesh.”

Speaking as “a fellow citizen,” Rahman said his commitment to the cause was deeply personal. “I am here for the liberation of every child, youth, mother, and elder of this country,” he stated. Expressing regret at not being among the martyrs of past uprisings, he concluded with a prayer: “May Allah accept me as a martyr in the coming struggle for justice.”

Despite his visibly fragile health, Rahman’s speech was met with chants of support from thousands in attendance. Ending with the religious slogan “Naraye Taqbir,” he reaffirmed his resolve: “My death will not come a second before Allah wills it. And until then, I will continue to fight for the people of Bangladesh.”