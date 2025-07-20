Bangladesh, US sign MoU to boost food security through wheat imports

Dhaka and Washington on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening Bangladesh’s food security, improving nutritional standards, and ensuring a stable food supply.

The agreement was signed by Md Abul Hasanat Humayun Kabir, Director General of the Directorate General of Food, and Joseph K. Sowers, Vice President of US Wheat Associates, on behalf of their respective governments.

As part of the deal, Bangladesh will annually import 700,000 metric tonnes of high-quality wheat from the United States over the next five years, with the purchase set at competitive prices.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement, saying it would deepen mutual trust and broaden trade ties between the two nations, ultimately delivering benefits to both sides.

The signing event, held at the Ministry of Food’s conference room, was chaired by Food Secretary Md Masudul Hasan. It was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Dhaka, and the Commerce Secretary of Bangladesh.

The agreement is expected to play a critical role in stabilizing Bangladesh’s wheat supply chain amid global food market fluctuations and rising demand.