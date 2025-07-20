CA opens ‘Army Headquarters Selection Board-2025’

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today inaugurated the ‘Army Headquarters Selection Board-2025′ at the Army Headquarters in the capital.

In the 1st phase under this promotion board, eligible officers for the ranks of colonel and lieutenant colonel in Bangladesh Army will be considered for promotion, an ISPR press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Adviser expressed gratitude for all the martyrs, war-wounded and brave freedom fighters of the great war of independence, especially the martyrs of the armed forces, including all the brave soldiers who sacrificed for the cause of the nation.

Besides, he recalled all the army members who were wounded and martyred while performing their duties in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

At the same time, Prof Yunus with due respect remembered all the students and people who were martyred and injured in the July 2024 mass uprising.

He directed the members of the selection board to give emphasis on professional competence, leadership qualities, standards of discipline, honesty, trustworthiness and loyalty, and the overall suitability of the officers for their promotion.

Besides, the officers with honesty, integrity and other leadership qualities deserve higher promotion, he said.

Prof Yunus also directed the selection board to select those who have succeeded in providing competent leadership in various activities of military life rising above their political ideology for promotion.

“In addition to fulfilling its responsibilities to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty, the Bangladesh Army is also making an important contribution to maintaining internal peace and order, stability and assisting the civil administration in dealing with disasters,” he said.

Currently, he said, army personnel have been performing their responsibilities to assist the civil administration for some time.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to all members of the Bangladesh Army.

On arrival at the venue, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus was welcomed by Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the chief adviser’s special assistant on defence and national solidarity and the chief of general staff.

The chief of army staff expressed gratitude to the chief adviser for inaugurating the selection board.

Senior military and civil officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, the Chief Adviser joined a photo session with the army officers and singed the visitors’ book.