Gritty Germany edge France in dramatic shootout to reach Women’s Euro 2025 semi-finals

Germany reached the semi-finals of the Women’s Euro 2025 after a dramatic 6-5 penalty shootout win over France on Saturday, overcoming an early red card and playing with 10 women for most of the match, which ended 1-1 after extra time.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger emerged as the hero in Basel, saving penalties from Amel Majri and Alice Sombath to seal a last-four showdown with world champions Spain in Zurich on Wednesday. Despite the odds, Germany maintained their unbeaten record against France in major summer tournaments.

“I did my part of the game,” Berger said after the match. “But the team deserves the credit. Their performance was amazing and incredible.”

Germany’s night got off to a nightmare start at St Jakob-Park when Kathrin Hendrich was sent off in the 13th minute for pulling Griedge Mbock’s hair during a set-piece, conceding a penalty which Grace Geyoro converted to give France the lead.

But Germany responded quickly. Ten minutes later, Sjoeke Nüsken headed in an equalizer from Klara Bühl’s corner, sending the German fans — who had crossed the Swiss border in large numbers — into raptures.

Despite being a player down, Germany defended resolutely, frustrating France throughout the match. France had two goals disallowed for offside — one by Delphine Cascarino before halftime and another by Geyoro in the second half — while Nüsken missed a golden chance to give Germany the lead from the penalty spot in the 69th minute.

Berger kept Germany in the game with a stunning reflex save in extra time, clawing out a header from teammate Janina Minge that nearly resulted in an own goal. France came closest to a winner in the dying moments when Melvine Malard struck the crossbar.

In the shootout, Germany kept their nerve while France faltered. Berger’s saves proved decisive, sending Germany into the semi-finals in dramatic fashion.

France coach Laurent Bonadei lamented his team’s lack of cutting edge: “We couldn’t make the difference. It’s a lack of being clinical in front of goal.”

Germany, missing key players like Giulia Gwinn, Carlotta Wamser, and leaving striker Lea Schüller on the bench, showed grit and resilience to advance. They will now face a formidable test against Spain, but with momentum and belief firmly on their side.