Singer Noble detained for allegedly assaulting Uber driver while intoxicated

Singer Mainul Ahsan Noble has been detained by police after allegedly assaulting an Uber driver while under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred late Saturday night (July 19) in Kallyanpur area of Dhaka.

According to Mirpur Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sajjad Roman, Noble was taken into custody for questioning following the incident.

Witnesses and police sources said that Noble, reportedly drunk, got into a dispute with an Uber driver named Akbar Hossain. Akbar told media that Noble, along with his wife, hired a private car via the Uber app and arrived in Habul’s Pukur Par area. Upon reaching the destination, Noble refused to leave the vehicle and began speaking incoherently and using abusive language. When Akbar confronted him, Noble allegedly physically assaulted him.

The commotion drew the attention of bystanders, who gathered around the scene. As tensions rose, police from Mirpur Model Police Station arrived and detained Noble, along with the rented vehicle and the driver.

OC Sajjad Roman confirmed that Noble is currently being questioned, and further action will be taken based on his statement.

This is not Noble’s first run-in with the law. On May 20, he was arrested in a domestic abuse case filed by a woman who later became his wife. The case was resolved after their marriage, which was solemnized on June 19 inside Keraniganj Central Jail, following a court directive. Noble was granted bail in that case on June 24.

The latest incident has once again placed the controversial singer under public and legal scrutiny.