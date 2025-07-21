Uttara plane crash : Nat’l moruning day declared Tuesday

The interim government has declared a one-day national mourning on Tuesday (July 22) in response to the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft into a school building in Uttara, Dhaka, which left two dead and dozens critically injured.

According to a statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing issued on Monday, national flags will be flown at half-mast on all government, semi-government, autonomous, and private institutions, including educational institutions and Bangladeshi missions abroad, as a mark of respect for the victims.

The government also announced that special prayers will be held at all religious institutions across the country for the deceased and the injured.

The crash occurred shortly after 1:00 PM on Monday when an F-7 BGI training jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into *Haider Hall*, a building within the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara. The impact sparked a massive fire in the building, which was occupied by many school students at the time.

Initial reports confirmed at least two deaths, including Md. Tanvir Ahmed (8th grade, English version) and Junaid (3rd grade), whose bodies were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. More than 50 people, including women and children, were admitted there with severe burn injuries. Several others are being treated at various hospitals in the Uttara area.

Doctors said all victims suffered burns, and 35 critically injured patients were immediately referred to the burn institute for intensive care.

Firefighters from eight units were deployed to the scene shortly after the crash and were later joined by personnel from the Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and other law enforcement agencies. Injured individuals were airlifted by the Air Force to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and other medical facilities.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) confirmed that the aircraft took off at 1:06 PM and crashed minutes later. The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Tawkir Islam Sagar, was critically injured in the crash and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow over the incident. In a condolence message, he said, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of life caused by the crash of the Air Force’s F-7 BGI training aircraft. The loss of students, parents, teachers, and staff is irreparable. This is a moment of profound grief for the nation.”

He also directed authorities to ensure the highest level of care and coordination in responding to the emergency and treating the injured.

Authorities have yet to confirm the total death toll as rescue operations and medical care continue.