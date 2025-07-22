Asif Nazrul assures fulfillment of all student demands, protests continue at Milestone College

Law Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul has assured students protesting at Milestone School and College in Uttara that all of their demands will be accepted.

Speaking to a delegation of students around 12:45 PM on Tuesday (July 22), he described their demands as entirely justified and promised that the government would fulfill each one. He urged the students to trust the government’s intentions and emphasized that their concerns were being taken seriously.

Despite this assurance, the protests continued outside Building No. 5 of the college campus. Dr. Nazrul, along with Education Adviser Professor Dr. C. R. Abrar and Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser Shafiqul Alam, had earlier attempted to leave the building after the meeting but were compelled to return inside as students persisted with their demonstrations. Law enforcement officers were stationed nearby to ensure order as tensions remained high.

The Interim Government’s Press Wing issued a separate statement confirming that each of the six demands raised by the students was considered legitimate. Earlier in the day, at approximately 10:30 AM, the three officials visited the Haidar Ali Building, which had been struck by the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft the previous day. As they attempted to leave the college grounds, students confronted and surrounded them, expressing frustration and grief over the incident.

The advisers were taken to a conference room inside Building No. 5, where they met with a group of student representatives, while hundreds of others demonstrated outside. During the discussion, Dr. Asif Nazrul outlined several steps the government would take in response to the tragedy. He announced that a central control room would be established to regularly provide accurate and updated information on the deceased and injured. He also mentioned that instructions would be given to the Air Force to avoid operating training flights over densely populated areas, and that older, risk-prone aircraft would be replaced with safer, modern alternatives.

Dr. Nazrul also addressed allegations that security forces had mistreated teachers during the aftermath of the crash, saying the government apologizes for any misconduct and will take appropriate disciplinary action. He expressed deep sympathy for the families affected by the crash and assured students that the government would stand beside those who have lost loved ones, promising both support and justice.

The students began protesting early Tuesday morning, driven by frustration over the lack of transparent information, the slow response to the disaster, and concerns over accountability. Their demands included the release of accurate names of the deceased, a complete and verified list of the injured, proper compensation for the families of affected students, the removal of outdated and unsafe military training aircraft, reforms in training practices to prioritize public safety, and a public apology for any violence against faculty members.

The protests were sparked by a tragic accident on Monday afternoon, when a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a building on the Milestone campus. According to Dr. Md. Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, the incident resulted in at least 27 confirmed deaths and left 78 others hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

Despite repeated reassurances from top government officials, students have continued their protest, demanding visible actions and swift implementation of the promises made. The atmosphere on campus remains tense, as students call for accountability and justice in the wake of one of the deadliest incidents in the country’s recent educational history.