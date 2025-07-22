Sports Adviser greets SAFF winning women’s football team

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain congratulated Bangladesh U-20 women’s football team for becoming unbeaten champions of the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship beating Nepal by 4-0 goals.

He also greeted coaches and other members of the team and all concerned officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation.

Bangladesh tourism packages

The Sports Adviser in a congratulatory message said this victory is a glorious moment for the country. The girls’ outstanding achievement would take the country’s women’s football one step forward.

The Sports Advisor also expressed hope that the girls would do better in the future and bring more glory for the country.