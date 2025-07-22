Top Lifestyle diseases we can tackle easily

A man in his 30s, having a very sedentary lifestyle, wakes up in the morning only to find that there is a creepy pain in his abdomen. Even in layperson’s language, abdominal pain may mean many things.

Appendicitis, gastroenteritis, gall bladder- whatnot!

He and his family members kept guessing until the pain rose beyond the tolerance level. It was a grade 3 fatty liver. Also, the cholesterol level was high enough to wreck one’s day-to-day life. But when the man heard these, he felt the classic patient response, “I did not see this coming.”1

Well, the real question in this imaginary situation is- did he not? Diseases that often result from lifestyle choices are referred to as lifestyle diseases.

A completely healthy body is often nothing more than a dream for most of us, and over time, we usually admit that there must be something wrong with our physique.

But even with the absolute knowledge of it, we seem not very anxious to have it all checked. Some hold a somewhat humorous theory about having a routine checkup- “If you are going to test, then the diseases won’t stop.”2

Today, we will discuss the top lifestyle diseases that can be easily addressed by incorporating some lifestyle changes.

• Fatty lever

• Hypertension

• Diabetes

• Asthma

• Cancer (Lungs, Colon, Throat, Skin, etc.)

• Osteoarthritis

• Obesity

• Alzheimer’s

• Nephropathy (Kidney-related disease)

• Depression

Dr Srabanti Kuri explains, “In medical terms, these diseases are called ‘Non-communicable disease (NCD)’. An infectious agent does not cause these or cannot be transmitted through a person, pets or any media. Instead, these diseases have their root cause in our lifestyle or our genes, which are also dependent on our lifestyle in the end.”

“To understand how lifestyle modification can help prevent these diseases, we must first understand how our body is supposed to function in the first place. Every organ has a specific function to maintain the body’s homeostasis. This means the ideal condition of a body. Therefore, whenever there is a deviation from homeostasis, we are prone to developing a disease,” she says.4

Non-communicable diseases are also referred to as ‘Chronic’ diseases, meaning they develop in the body over a prolonged period of years. Initially, the patient might feel that ‘There is nothing wrong with me; I can survive with this deviation.’ But after years of exposure to the risk factor, when the patient is finally diagnosed, nothing much can be done to make them survive,” she further says.

What are the risk factors?

There is a saying that “Prevention is better than the cure”, and by defining the risk factor of a disease, we can prevent ourselves from getting unwanted exposure. Dr. Kuri points out the significant risk factors in this regard-

• Unhealthy diet (High intake of fast foods, sugar, saturated fat, salty food, carbonated drinks, etc.)

• Physical inactivity (Sedentary lifestyle, low or no exercise)

• Unhealthy sleep schedule

• Tobacco use: Causes colossal damage to the lungs & may eventually cause lung cancer.

• Alcohol intake: Related to Liver failure & liver cancer.

There is also a hereditary possibility of being prone to these diseases, but it would be better to always negate the risk factors in our day-to-day lives.

Age can also be an essential factor in the risk of developing these diseases. As Dr Kuri says, “Older people aged between 50-60 years, who have less capability to cope with the changes in the body, are more vulnerable to non-communicable diseases. People with a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, overweight, lack of sleep, smoking, and alcohol drinking are also prone to develop all these diseases. People living in industrial areas are more prone to develop lung diseases than other people; people with low socio-economic backgrounds are often unable to identify the initial signs & symptoms of these diseases & with less access to aid, healthy lifestyles become patients of these NCDs.”3

How to manage

By taking some time off the hustle and bustle of life, we can make a transition that brings about positive changes in our lifestyle, as suggested by Dr. Kuri.

• Intake only a healthy diet. Food items rich with fibres from fruits & vegetables, antioxidants, whole grains, legumes, nuts, unsaturated fat like olive oil, sunflower oil, etc.

• Avoid fast food & carbonated water loaded with extra sugar & Salt

• Exercise regularly. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), adults should aim for at least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week.

• Avoid Tobacco. Quit smoking in all forms.

• Avoid Alcohol intake.

• Maintain a healthy sleep schedule. Getting 7-8 hours of proper sleep is essential for a healthy human being.

• Practice Yoga, meditation, and breathing exercises to manage stress. Normalise a good work-life balance.

• Maintain a healthy weight according to your height. It helps to prevent so many diseases.

Last but not least, bringing the context of our country, the doctor turns our attention to the light of truth- “We live in a faster world, but at the same time, less green. The air we breathe, the water we drink, and the earth we walk on are contaminated with numerous carcinogenic elements, exposing us to these risk factors regularly. Also, in a lower-level socio-economic country like Bangladesh, with a lack of health awareness & less access to a healthy lifestyle, people are more prone to develop these diseases.”

The odds of contracting a disease are not always within our control. But being aware is. If we make minor changes to our daily habits, there is a greater chance that we can prevent our bodies from being prone to these diseases so easily. Let us hope for a happy life that contains a healthy lifestyle, and be aware of the risk factors along the way.