Saiyaara continues box office run with no Hindi competition till August

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara is set to maintain its box office dominance, as no major Hindi releases are scheduled for July 25.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the romantic drama released on July 18 and has already crossed ₹100 crore in just four days, making it one of 2025’s top five highest-grossing films.

The film debuted alongside Tanvi the Great, starring Anupam Kher, which opened to weak reviews and limited competition. Now, with Son of Sardaar 2 postponed to August 1 and Param Sundari delayed, Saiyaara has a clear two-week theatrical window.

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt’s Son of Sardaar 2 will now clash with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak 2, while Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Sarzameen is heading straight to streaming on JioHotstar on July 25.

The only real box office competition for Saiyaara is Marvel’s big-budget release The Fantastic Four: First Steps, also hitting theatres on July 25. But industry watchers believe Saiyaara’s strong audience connect and critical praise will keep it thriving.

Currently, it trails behind Chhaava (₹601 crore), Housefull 5 (₹183 crore), Raid 2 (₹173 crore), and Sitaare Zameen Par (₹163 crore) in the 2025 earnings chart, but with an uninterrupted theatrical run ahead, it’s expected to climb higher in the coming weeks.