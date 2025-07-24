Bangladesh Bank withdraws dress code instruction

Bangladesh Bank has withdrawn its earlier direction regarding employees’ attire following widespread criticism.

According to spokeperson Arif Hossain Khan, executive director of the bank, it was just a proposal at departmental meetings considering the social context of all levels of officers and employees.

No official order or formal policy decision was issued regarding the matter.

”When the matter was known by Governor Ahsan H Mansur, he expressed anger. And the whole matter is withdrawn by his instruction,”Arif Hossain added.

Earlier, the new guidelines, issued on Monday by the Human Resources Department-2, prohibit short-sleeve and short-length dresses, as well as leggings for women.

The directive outlines specific attire requirements for both male and female employees and warns that non-compliance will be considered a breach of discipline.