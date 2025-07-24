Bangladesh suffer 74-run defeat to Pakistan in 3rd T20

Bangladesh squandered a chance to whitewash Pakistan in the three-match T20 series after suffering a 74-run defeat in the third game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts won the first T20 by seven wickets and second one by an eight-run for its first ever series victory over Pakistan in this format. Having lost the final game, they eventually took the series 2-1.

Sent into bat first, Pakistan posted a respectable 178-7 with opener Shahibzada Farhan hammering 41 ball-63 with six fours and five sixes.

Bangladesh’s reckless batting in an otherwise a good batting pitch left them at precarious 41-7 inside eighth over before Mohammad Saifuddin made an unbeaten 35 to take the side past 100.

However, the hosts, were wrapped up for 104 in 16.4 overs to loss the game by big margin.

Farhan and Saim Ayub gave the side a solid start unlike the first two matches, when they saw a sensational collapse and were reduced to 41-5 and 30-6 respectively.

The openers put on 82 runs in just eighth over with Farhan who replaced Fakhar Zaman keeping Bangladesh bowlers at bay.

He raised his fifty from 29 balls, pushing a fuller length delivery of offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz toward mid-on for single.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed who claimed 2-22, broke through with the wicket of Ayub who made 15 ball-21 and then dismissed Farhan who holed out to midwicket after trying for a slog-sweep six.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who was erratic in his first spell, came back to dismiss Mohammad Haris and led the middle overs bowling to stifle Pakistan. Taskin who took two wickets in the last over finished with 3-38.

Hasan Nawaz broke the deadlock with flurry of sixes before pacer Shoriful Islam baffled him with slower to end his 17 ball-33.

Mohammad Nawaz hit 27 off 16 and led Pakistan to strong finish before being removed by Taskin in the last over.

Bangladesh’s chase never took off with six of their top seven batters out for single digit figure, leaving the side at danger being all out for their lowest ever T20 total.

Salman Mirza wrecked havoc on Bangladesh with 3-19 and was well supported by Faheem Ashraf who took 2-13.

Saifuddin helped Bangladesh take past their lowest score of 70 against West Indies in 2016 and eventually 100.

Apart from Saifuddin, opener Naim Sheikh (10) was the other one to reach double digits.