Jamaat warns against repeat of flawed elections, calls for reforms

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has expressed serious concern over the possibility of a repeat of past flawed elections, warning that it would bring grief and frustration to the people of Bangladesh.

Speaking at a memorial and prayer session at the Sylhet Shilpakala Academy on Thursday, he urged for fundamental electoral reforms and accountability before any vote takes place.

"People were denied their right to support leaders of their choice in the last three elections. If that pattern repeats, it will deepen the nation's wounds," said Shafiqur.

He expressed hope that the next election will be held in early 2026 but emphasized that it must be preceded by transparent reforms and justice for victims of past irregularities.

At an event commemorating those martyred or injured during the July uprising, he announced that Jamaat-e-Islami will take responsibility for identifying and honoring the victims. “The government has failed to acknowledge their sacrifice. We will continue visiting the families until every martyr is recognized,” he pledged.

He celebrated the spirit of the Bangladeshi people, saying they had won the battle against fascism and are now poised to defeat corruption. “If Jamaat is given the chance to govern, the country will see transformation within five years,” Dr. Rahman assured.

The event was chaired by Sylhet Metropolitan Jamaat Ameer Mohammad Fakhrul Islam, with leadership from city secretary Shahjahan Ali and deputy Ameer Nurul Islam Babul.

Among others, Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, Assistant Secretary General, Maulana Habibur Rahman, District Ameer, Makhlisur Rahman, Habiganj District Ameer, Zainal Abedin, District Secretary and Maulana Abdus Salam Al Madani, parliamentary candidate were present on the occasion.

The session concluded with prayers led by the Jamaat Ameer.