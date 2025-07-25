Body of missing mother identified

The body of Afsana Priya, 30, who went missing following the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, has been identified through DNA testing. The confirmation came on Thursday afternoon.

Afsana had gone to the school on Monday morning to drop off her son, Afsan Ohi, 9, a third-grade student at the school. While the boy was found unharmed, his mother had been missing since the incident.

Afsana was the wife of Abdul Wahab Mridha, a businessman from Medhiashulai area in Chandra, under Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur district.

According to family members, Afsana took her son to school as usual that morning. After escorting him to class, she was waiting in the parents’ lounge. Suddenly, a fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed onto the school premises, sparking a fire that engulfed one of the buildings.

Amid the chaos, many parents rushed to rescue their children. While Afsan was rescued safely, Afsana could not be found.

Her brother-in-law, Dulal Mridha, said they searched multiple hospitals and the crash site but failed to locate her. Later, the family was informed that an unidentified body had been recovered in a severely dismembered state.

On Tuesday, DNA samples were collected from Afsana’s father, Abbas Uddin, and mother, Minu Begum, at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka. After conducting a DNA test, authorities confirmed that the remains belonged to Afsana Priya.

Upon receiving the confirmation, the family went to CMH this afternoon to retrieve the body.

Her uncle, Tajul Islam, said, “The plane crashed directly on top of my niece Afsana. Her body was torn apart, which is why it was initially unrecognizable.”