All illegal arms to be recovered before polls: Home Adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Saturday that all illegal arms across the country will be recovered before the upcoming national election.

He made the statement while addressing journalists after visiting Narayanganj Police Lines.

“Although not all weapons have been recovered yet, efforts are ongoing and we are confident that this task will be completed before the election,” he said. “Political parties also have a key role to play in this process.”

He emphasized the role of media in ensuring transparency, urging journalists to present the truth to dispel misinformation. “We want accurate and unbiased reporting. While political parties will engage in campaign activities, it is our responsibility to guarantee public safety,” he added.

Regarding the July uprising, the adviser said that investigations into many of the related cases have progressed.

However, some delays have occurred due to wrongful accusations made during the initial phases.

He assured that authorities are working to ensure that innocent people are not harassed.

Earlier in the day, the Home Affairs Adviser visited the RAB-11 headquarters in Siddhirganj’s Adamjee area.

Speaking there, he confirmed reports that India had pushed back around 1,500 Bangladeshis over the past month. Although the number of such incidents has decreased recently, the adviser acknowledged the seriousness of the issue.

He also expressed concern over India’s method of deportation, stating, “Instead of following legal procedures, Indian authorities are abandoning people in border areas and forests, which is unacceptable. We have formally protested and there has been some positive response.”

Regarding the Rohingya issue, he clarified that Bangladesh is not accepting any attempts to push them into the country and is actively returning them when detected.

In response to a recent robbery case in Mohammadpur, the adviser informed the press that four suspects have been identified, three of whom are already in custody.

Law enforcement has recovered a stolen phone and investigations are ongoing. “No one will be spared; neither the perpetrators nor those who show negligence,” he warned.

Also present during the visit were RAB Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman, DIG of Dhaka Range Rezaul Karim Mallik, Narayanganj Superintendent of Police Pratyush Majumdar, Additional SPs Tasmin Akhtar, Tarek Al Mehdi and Israt Jahan, along with other high-ranking officials from the police and administration.