Chinese medical team assists Bangladesh in treating burn victims

A visiting Chinese medical team from Wuhan Third Hospital has continued its collaborative efforts with Bangladeshi healthcare professionals at National Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery.

During their ongoing visit, the Chinese doctors and nurses reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Bangladesh in treating the injured, expressing a willingness to assist in every possible way, according to a statement from Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Saturday.

The team actively participated in patient care by examining injuries, helping clean wounds, changing dressings, and performing arterial punctures.

They also offered practical guidance on surgical procedures and shared best practices with local medical staff on preventing wound infections and improving routine care for burn patients.

In addition to their hands-on support, the Chinese medical experts held joint consultations with their Bangladeshi counterparts, as well as medical teams from Singapore and India, fostering international cooperation in patient treatment and hospital care.