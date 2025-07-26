One million pounds urgently needed to build mosque in Uppsala, Sweden

Bangla Mirror Desk:

£1 million is urgently needed to complete the construction of the Stenhagen Mosque in Uppsala, Sweden, and if this work is not completed within the next few weeks, local government officials may stop the construction work and even demolish the entire mosque. A press conference has been organized at the London Bangla Press Club on Friday (July 25).

The press conference was addressed by Dr. Akmal Haider, Chairman of the Sweden Islamic Center, a prominent community figure, Khaled Chowdhury one of the founders of the Islamic Center, Harun Miah a prominent London businessman, Kushiara Financial Services, Managing Director of Kushiara International Travel, Delwar Hossain, General Secretary of Bangladesh Center London, Vice President Tafazzul Mia, Treasurer of Bangladesh Center Shibbir Ahmed, Former Councilor Mamunur Rashid, Director of the British Bangladesh Chamber Abul Kalam Azad, Head of Program of Channel S Farhan Masud Khan, among others.

The speakers at the press conference said that to make this emergency appeal a success, a fundraising dinner has been organized at the Royal Regency in East London on Tuesday, August 5. The live TV appeal will be held on Channel S on Friday, August 15. Financial support has been sought by participating in these two appeals.

The Muslim community in Uppsala, Sweden, and the surrounding areas have played an important role in the construction of the mosque, but as a small community, we also have many limitations in Sweden. The generous support of the Muslim community in Britain, especially our British Bangladeshi community, has given us hope in the past few months. In continuation of this, prominent community leaders from all walks of life in Britain have visited the Uppsala Stenhagen Mosque twice. This visit is a blessing for us, we are now determined as one Ummah to complete all the formalities of this mosque before the scheduled time. We seek your cooperation and prayers to take forward this great work. For your information, below is some information about this mosque. Stenhagen Mosque is located in Uppsala, the fourth largest city in Sweden. Uppsala is the fourth largest city in Sweden, located about 70 km north of Stockholm (about a 50-minute drive). Uppsala is a vibrant and diverse city where the rapidly growing Muslim population has made it necessary to build a full-fledged mosque and Islamic center in the city.

Due to strict conditions with the local government authority, if all construction and architectural work is not completed by September, they may completely demolish the mosque. We currently need 1 million to complete this entire project.

Historical background of the mosque: After many years of legal battles, the Supreme Court of Sweden allowed the construction of the mosque.

Right-wing extremist activists burned the Holy Quran in the city, which shocked Muslims all over the world. Extremists also protested in front of the Uppsala Mosque. Despite all this, the entire community is united, and is committed to completing the work on the mosque.

Possible activities of the mosque: This mosque will be in Uppsala, a city of 40,000 Muslims, a full-fledged Islamic center for Muslims, religious education for children and youth, interfaith dialogue, counseling, community development and other daily activities.

Please help by making karde hasanah and donations, and by participating in the live appeal and fundraising dinner.