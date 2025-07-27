Plan to complete dialogue by Jul 31: Ali Riaz

Vice Chair of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz has said that the draft of the national charter will be sent to all political parties by Monday.

”Our aim is to sign the national charter. The commission has prepared the initial draft of the charter which will be sent to the political parties by Monday. We think that if we give our opinion, it will be incorporated.”

Ali Riaz added, there is a plan to conclude the dialogue process by July 31.

Talking about Sunday’s agenda, he said three issues have been placed for discussion. Among them, the formation of a police commission is quite a new issue.

Prof Riaz said the issue of forming a police commission was not among the original 166 reform proposals sent to political parties for opinion.

”We are not including this issue to waste time,” he said, adding that both political parties and citizens have consistently questioned why the formation of a police commission is not being discussed during the dialogues.