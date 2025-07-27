Tourist’s body recovered three days after drowning in Jaflong

The body of a tourist who went missing after drowning in the Piyain River in Jaflong was recovered on Sunday morning, three days after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Mukit Ahmed, son of Shamsuddin Mia of Raynagar area in Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj. His family had been living in a rented house in Sylhet city’s Machimpur area.

Police recovered the body from the Bollaghat area of Jaflong after locals spotted it floating in the water and alerted authorities.

Confirming the matter, Goainghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sarkar Md Tofayel Ahmed said the body was recovered around Sunday morning and would be handed over to the family upon completion of legal procedures.

According to police and local sources, Mukit had gone missing on Friday (July 25) after being swept away by strong currents while bathing in the Piyain River near the Zero Point area of Jaflong. He was part of a group of 28 tourists who arrived in Jaflong that morning by bus.

Later in the day, some members of the group were playing football near the riverbank and entered the water afterward. While two of them managed to swim back to safety, Mukit was pulled under by the current and went missing.

His body surfaced in the Bollaghat area, several kilometers downstream, three days after the incident.