INGREDIENTS:

* Egg – 4 pcs

* Hog plum – 1/2 kg

* Coconut milk 1/2 litre

* Mustard oil – 2 tbsp

* Onion slice – 1/2 cup

* Garlic + ginger paste – 1 tbsp

* Turmeric powder – 1 tsp

* Cumin powder – 1 tsp

* Red chili powder – 1/2 tsp

* Salt – to taste

* Bay leaf – 2 pcs

* Green Cardamon – 3-4 pcs

* Cloves – 3-4 pcs

* Cinnamon – 2 pcs

* Sugar – 1 tbsp

* Green chili – 4-5 pcs

METHOD:

1. Crack the eggs into a bowl. Add salt, chopped red onion and green onions. Whisk together to mix. Heat the pan on medium heat. Add oil into it. When the oil is hot, add the sliced green chilli into it. stir to fry for a few seconds. Now add the egg-onion mix into the hot oil. Using a spatula, make small cuts in the omelette so that the uncooked egg on top will flow down and get cooked. Switch off the heat and flip the omelette just to heat the other side. Immediately transfer to a plate and serve hot.

2. Exhale the hog plum skin by using vegetable peeler

3. Again make the pan medium high heat put oil then add bay leaf, dry red chili, black cumin seed, cumin seed, cinnamon stick, cardamon, cloves, sheared onion and stir well . After onion become brown add garlic paste, ginger paste, cumin powder, turmeric powder, add some water if turn to burning.

4. Add egg and hog plum on the gravy add coconut milk as per your expected consistency then cover the pan for until hog plum become soft .

5. Adjust with salt and sugar before serve and garnish by sprinkle some coriander leaf.