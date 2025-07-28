Man killed in Habiganj land dispute

A man was killed in a clash over a land dispute at Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin, 45, son of Harun Mia of Kashtila village under Mirashi union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

According to locals, two groups of people clashed over a previous land dispute at around 5 PM on Sunday.

At one point, Alauddin was seriously injured by their opponents.

Later, he was rescued and taken to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), where he died during his treatment.

Chunarughat Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) confirmed the incident.