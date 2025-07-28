Remittance tops $2bn in first 27-day of July

Bangladesh received $2.09 billion in remittances in the first 27 days of July—the opening month of the 2025–26 fiscal year—marking a 33.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

Arif Hossain Khan, Executive Director and Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, confirmed the data on Sunday.

In the same period of FY 2024–25, remittance inflows stood at $1.57 billion, according to central bank figures. On July 27 alone, Bangladeshi expatriates sent $166 million.

This surge follows a record-setting FY 2024–25, when remittance inflows hit an all-time high of $30.32 billion.