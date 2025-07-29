Bangladesh to get $250m investment from Hong Kong-based Handa

Hong Kong-based Handa Industries has unveiled plans to invest USD 250 million in Bangladesh’s textile and garment sector, a move set to generate 25,000 jobs and strengthen industrial cooperation between the two nations.

The announcement came during a meeting between Handa Industries Chairman Han Chun and Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday.

Initially pledging USD 150 million during the Bangladesh Investment Summit in April 2025, Handa revised its commitment upward following further evaluation and strong engagement with key Bangladeshi authorities. The investment will now support the establishment of three advanced manufacturing facilities—two for garment processing and one for knitting and dyeing.

Han Chun credited the expansion of the company’s investment plan to productive consultations with government agencies including the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), and the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA).

“Our confidence in Bangladesh has grown significantly. We want to introduce cutting-edge technologies to enhance the country’s textile and apparel industries,” said Han.

Officials from BIDA, BEZA, and BEPZA described Handa’s investment as one of the largest single commitments by a Chinese firm in Bangladesh’s textile sector.

Welcoming the initiative, Chief Adviser Professor Yunus encouraged Handa to take a leading role in attracting more Chinese investors to the sector. He also urged the company to support skill development for local designers to better align with global consumer preferences.

During the meeting, Han Chun presented a rendering of the planned factory in the Mirsharai Economic Zone, which Professor Yunus praised as “a beautiful painting.”

A land lease agreement for the first phase of the project—valued at USD 80 million—will be signed on Wednesday. Planning for the second phase, including land allocation and infrastructure, is underway and expected to conclude by the end of 2025.

Among those present at the meeting were BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud bin Harun, Principal Secretary Md. Siraj Uddin Miah, SDG Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, BEPZA Executive Chairman Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, and Handa Industries President Heng Zeli.