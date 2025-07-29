Unveiling of the research memorial Kaler Abhijanan held in London

A research book edited by journalist and researcher Matiar Chowdhury on the Circle Panchayat system and Sarpanch system of local government The unveiling of the cover of Kaler Abhijanan was held on Monday, July 28, 2025 Monday at 6pm London time at the Banglar Sada Restaurant on Valence Road, East London. Under the chairmanship of writer and researcher Shah Atiqul Haque Kamli, member of the book's editorial board The chief guest at the unveiling ceremony was Dewan Ghaus Sultan, President of the Dhaka University Alumni Association, a freedom fighter and writer and researcher. The main speaker was researcher and author Faruk Ahmed, Writer and historical researcher Dr. Gias Uddin Ahmed, Hasiba Moon, a poet from Bangladesh. The book editor, journalist and researcher Matiar Chowdhury, delivered a welcome speech at the beginning of the event, moderated by Dr. Ansar Ahmed Ullah, former president of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity. Munira Parveen, arenowned orator and newsreader, read from the book on the Sarpanch chapter.

And poet and cultural worker Smriti Azad recited from the revenue district and pargana chapter of Srihatra, Bengal Presidency, Dhaka Division, Journalist and poet Mohammad Golam Kibria, a member of the editorial board, shed light on the book editorial chapter. Former Mayor of Tower Hamlets Council Akiqur Rahman also participated in the discussion on the book, Politician Shah Jahan Ahmed, UK Bangla Reporters Unity Secretary and TV presenter Mizanur Rahman Miru, Swadeshbidesh Editor journalist Batirul Haque Sardar, oung researcher Delwar Rahman Chowdhury, poet advocate Mujibul Haque Moni, former footballer Jobayer Ahmed Hamza, the promoter of the Radharan festival in London, M. A. Matin, advisor to the Digalbak Union Development Association in London, UK Bangla Reporters Unity Founder President Principal Mohammad Shahed Rahman, journalist poet Azizul Ambia, journalist Kamrul I Russell, journalist Seju Mia, Women leader Anjuman Ara Anju, advocate Shafiq Uddin Ahmed, poet Noman Ahmed, Hamza Rahman, Mazidur Chowdhury, and others. The research-based book is written on the circle system of local government in Sylhet division from the Mughal period to the Pakistan period in 1958. It provides brief profiles of a total of 120 sarpanches and assistant sarpanches of Sylhet division.

It also includes a description of the parganas of the Sylhet region in ancient times and a description and boundaries of the ten revenue districts of Sylhet during the time of the Mughal Emperor Akbar. The book is mainly written on the life and work of two brothers, Shriman Sanatan Das and Shriman Dinanath Das, of the then Circle No. 39 in Nabiganj. The discussants said it is a valuable document that reveals many unknown chapters of history. The book is a helpful book for future researchers. Our heartfelt congratulations to the editor of Ganth and his team. The name of the book is meaningful. Its lexical meaning is that the word means time and the word 'abhiyan means indication. It means a sign or reminder of time.

The book was edited by veteran journalist and researcher Matiar Chowdhury, The members of the editorial Board are writer and journalist Shah Atiqul Haque Kamali, poet and journalist Mohammad Golam Kibria, writer and researcher Shamsul Amin, organizer Jarnel Chowdhury, Journalist and lyricist Mujibur Rahman Mujib, writer and researcher Ratnadeep Das Raju. Al Azad, a veteran journalist from Sylhet and researcher on the Liberation War and former president of the Sylhet District Press Club and Electronic Media Journalists Association (EMJA), wrote in it, Engineer and polymath Manoj Bikash Debroy, editor of Sri Chaitanya Research Center, Sylhet centenarian personality Mukundra Chandra Das, freedom fighter Rabindra Chandra Das, poet, storyteller and children writer Prithrish Chakraborty. The introduction to the book was written by Dr. Sharadindu Bhatracharj, former head of the Bangla department of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. The book has been published by Sylhet renowned publishing house Gangur Prakashan, published by Asim Sarkar.