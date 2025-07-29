Will reach the July charter by Thursday: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission’s Vice Chairman Ali Riaz has expressed hope to reach the July Charter by Thursday (July 31).

”We will combine them and reach the July Charter by the day after tomorrow.”

Ali Riaz’s remarks came at the start of the talks at Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.

Referring to the draft of the July Charter being presented to parties, Riaz said, ”We are waiting until Wednesday for their comments. I hope that, by taking into account the various comments, we will be able to deliver the points on which we have reached consensus at the initial stage to the political parties today or tomorrow.”

The agenda for the discussion includes provisions related to the caretaker government, women’s representation in parliament and the appointments of the auditor general, comptroller and ombudsman.

Regarding the caretaker government, Riaz said, “I want to present a proposal before you by combining them. Because each party will have its own statement, we are trying to move forward with the proposals after taking that into consideration.”