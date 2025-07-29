Yunus pledges ‘inclusive, credible’ elections

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring “inclusive, participatory, and credible” national elections as part of a broader democratic renewal process following the July 2024 uprising.

Speaking at a commemoration and dialogue event in Dhaka marking the first anniversary of the uprising, Yunus emphasized the importance of building a renewed political system through national consensus and institutional reform.

“The goal is clear: to establish a society where all Bangladeshis can live in peace, with pride, with freedom, and with dignity,” he said.

The United Nations Human Rights Mission in Dhaka organised the event, which brought together senior political leaders—including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman—civil society members, youth representatives, and international partners.

Yunus reflected on the violent crackdown between 1 July and 15 August 2024, during which a UN fact-finding mission reported at least 1,400 deaths, describing the violence as systematic and coordinated from the highest levels of the former regime. The findings, released in February 2025, raised concerns about potential crimes against humanity.

“Justice is not only about punishment. Justice is also about ensuring that state power can never again be used to suppress, silence, or destroy its own people,” Yunus said.

He thanked the United Nations for standing by Bangladesh “in our darkest hour,” praising the contributions of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, High Commissioner Volker Türk, and senior UN officials for their role in documenting abuses and guiding reforms.

Since the formation of the interim government in August 2024, Yunus said sweeping reforms have been initiated:Amendments to the Code of Criminal ProcedureAccession to the International Convention on Enforced DisappearancesEstablishment of a UN-facilitated human rights mission in Dhaka, through a recently signed MoU with the OHCHR

The mission will support institutional reform, capacity-building, and the safeguarding of human rights across all levels of society.

“From the earliest days of this government, the UN has been a vital partner in our transition,” Yunus said.

Yunus also called for legal accountability for past atrocities, while urging political unity in shaping a just, democratic future. He reiterated that those who lost their lives during the July uprising had “paved the way for a new Bangladesh—one rooted in hope, human rights, and dignity.”