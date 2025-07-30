Cheques worth Tk 2.25cr seized from ADSM leader Riyad’s house

Police have seized cheques worth Tk 2.25 crore and fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth Tk 20 lakh from the house of Abdur Razzak Riyad, who was earlier arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from a former MP’s house in Gulshan.

The recovery was made on Monday night based on information provided by Riyad, police said at a press briefing at DMP’s Media Centre on Wednesday.

DC of DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division Mohammad Talebur Rahman disclosed this at a press briefing at DMP’s Media Centre on Wednesday.

The cheque was recovered from Riyad’s Tejgaon’s Nakhalpara residence.

He said five people, including Riyad, have been arrested for allegedly demanding Tk 50 lakh from the residence of a former Awami League lawmaker. They are now on remand.

A separate case is being processed with Kalabagan Police Station over the recovery of the cheques and FDRs, he added.

Earlier, on July 26, police arrested Riyad along with four others, including three leaders of the ‘Baisamya Birodhi Chhatra Andolon’, when they went to the Gulshan-2 residence of former Awami League MP Shammie Ahmed to allegedly collect extortion money.

Following the arrest, Gulshan Police Station registered a case filed by Siddiq Abu Zafar.

Apart from Riyad, the other accused are Kazi Gaurab Apu, Sakadaun Siam, Sadman Sadab, Md Ibrahim Hossain and Aminul Islam.

After being produced before court, four of the accused were placed on seven-day police remand, while one minor accused was sent to a juvenile correction centre.