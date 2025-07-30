JCD shifts Aug 3 rally venue due to NCP’s event at same place

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has decided to move its scheduled student rally on August 3 from the Central Shaheed Minar to Shahbagh, despite having secured permission for the original venue.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday, JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib said the decision was made in response to a request from the National Citizen Party (NCP), which has also scheduled a rally at the same time and place.

“We received permission to hold the event at Shaheed Minar and we chose the venue to avoid public disruption. In the interest of peace and cooperation, we have agreed to relocate our rally to Shahbagh,” he said.

Rakibul Islam acknowledged that holding the rally at Shahbagh, a key intersection in Dhaka, may cause traffic disruptions.

“We apologise in advance to city residents for any inconvenience.”

The JCD had earlier announced a series of programmes marking the anniversary of the July Uprising, with the August 3 student rally being one of the key events.

Rakib, however, said the NCP later announced its own nationwide programme titled ‘March for July’, which was also scheduled to conclude at Shaheed Minar on August 3.

Following several discussions and requests from NCP leaders, he said they agreed to move their programme.