Reception held in London for visiting Principal Sabbir Ahmed

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Educationist and Rotarian Principal Sabbir Ahmed, who is visiting the UK, was warmly received by friends and relatives, educationists, social workers, businessmen, cultural workers, writers, students, and teachers at a reception in London.

In response to the reception, Principal Sabbir Ahmed said, ‘Everyone present at this meeting in London today is my soulmate. There was no need to welcome me here. I wanted to have a friendly gathering with all of you – that’s all. Still, I am impressed and overwhelmed by your affection for me. I am indebted to you all.’

He also said, I am teaching in college as an artisan of building people. I am working for the development of education, and in my free time, I do welfare work. Because improving education gives satisfaction to the mind. The society and the country develop. Whatever you expatriates want, always have Bangladesh in your heart – we also want Bangladesh to move forward on the right path.

On Tuesday, 29 July 2025, at the hall of a restaurant in East London, a reception was given to Sabbir Ahmed, a proud son of Chilaura village, an educationist, and the chairman of Sylhet’s traditional Dayamir Degree College, at the initiative of Chilaura Education Trust UK.

This reception meeting, held under the chairmanship of the organisation’s president, Ala Uddin, and conducted by General Secretary Mosabbir Ahmed, with the cooperation of the organisation’s organising secretary, Abul Khair, was attended by community educationists, politicians, poets, writers, cultural workers, and prominent figures.

The guests who spoke at the event included former deputy mayor and councillor of Burgess Hill Council in the UK, Tafazzul Hossain, former speaker of Tower Hamlets Council, Ahbab Hossain, former chairman of Chilaura Haldipur Union, Harun Rashid, journalist-poet Abu Sufian Chowdhury, community activist Gulzar Hossain Gulfor Mia, president of Jagannathpur Upazila Unnayan Sangstha, Chandan Miah and community figure Abdur Rob.

The speakers at the reception said, even though we live in Britain, our hearts yearn for the country. If the country is good, we are good. But when these expatriate remittance warriors go to the country, the harassment begins at the airport. We want freedom from this.

The Sylhet Osmani Airport should be converted into a fully international airport, and other airlines should be allowed to land, this is the demand of millions of expatriates.

The programme prayed for the forgiveness of the souls of the martyred students and teachers of Milestone School.

Towards the end of the event, Councillor Suluk Ahmed, Speaker of the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, attended as the chief guest.

Among others, the organisation’s treasurer Sadiqur Rahman Yaor Miah, Abdus Shaheen Khan, community activist Abdus Sattar Sajjad, Imran Uddin, and Konor Uddin spoke.

Present were Shaiil Miah, Hossain Ahmed, Rafiqul Alam Hiron, Mujahid Mia, Imran Ahmad, Sayek M Rahman and Shafiul Alam Babu, Badsha Mia Laskar, Istab Uddin, Zulu Miah Chowdhury, Akiqur Rahman Chowdhury Zuber and others.

Atiqur Rahman recited the Holy Quran at the beginning of the reception.

The president of the organisation, Ala Uddin, delivered the welcome speech.

The guest of honour at the event welcomed the acting president of Dayamir Degree College, Sabbir Ahmad, with flowers, the former presidents of the organisation, Angur Mia, Abdul Tahid, and the advisor of the organisation, Mutahar Hossain Tara Mia.

The guest of honour at the event, Principal Sabbir Ahmad, was presented with a crest of honour by Chilaura Education Trust UK.

The meeting was declared closed with the closing remarks of the chairman thanking everyone present, and a dinner was served.