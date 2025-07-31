Creative ways to reinvent your puffed rice

We all grew up with it. A bowl of muri with mustard oil, green chillies, and onions: simple, quick, comforting. But who would have thought that this humble puffed rice would one day make its way to fancy restaurant plates?

What was once the star of our street food offerings has now found a new life. Thanks to creative chefs around the world, including Bangladeshi-Australian chef Kishwar Chowdhury, who wowed everyone with her jhalmuri on MasterChef Australia, puffed rice has gone global ever since.

Part of its rising popularity also stems from its health benefits. It is low in calories, gentle on the stomach, and filling without leaving you feeling heavy. Nutritionists love recommending it as a light, low-oil snack option for those watching their diet.

If you are wondering how to enjoy puffed rice beyond the usual, here are three creative recipes to try at home.