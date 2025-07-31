Taskforce formed to make list of essential drugs, ensure availability

The government has formed a high-level taskforce to formulate a list of essential medicines and recommend measures to ensure its accessibility and availability for the population.

Chaired by Professor Shahinul Alam, Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Medical University, the taskforce consists of 16 members and a member secretary. It includes prominent national experts in fields such as medicine, pharmacy, health economics, gynaecology, paediatrics, and mental health.

Representatives from key government agencies, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA), and the Directorate General of Family Planning are also part of the committee.

According to a notice issued by the health and family welfare ministry on 24 July, the taskforce will prepare the list by evaluating the effectiveness, safety, and necessity of medicines in line with WHO recommendations. The assessment will also take into account the nature and prevalence of diseases in Bangladesh.

In addition to listing essential medicines, the taskforce has been tasked with developing a user-friendly methodology or formula for various formulations of those medicines. The goal is to ensure their availability and affordability by determining prices through globally recognised pricing models such as Regulated Mark-Up Pricing or Cost-Plus Pricing.

For other non-essential medicines, the taskforce will propose pricing strategies using scientifically recognized approaches like Reference Pricing—both external and internal—while factoring in public affordability and sustainable profit margins for pharmaceutical companies.

The taskforce has also been granted the authority to co-opt additional expert representatives if necessary.

It has been asked to submit its final report to the ministry by 20 August.