138 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

One hundred and thirty-eight more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 21, 118 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 49 in Barishal Division (Out of CC), 17 in Chattogram Division (Out of CC), 10 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), 10 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 25 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 14 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 13 in Dhaka South City Corporation.

The number of deaths remained at 83, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 1, 307 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.