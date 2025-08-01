CA congratulates Bangladesh negotiators on landmark US trade deal

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Bangladesh’s tariff negotiation team for securing a landmark trade agreement with the United States.

In an official statement released by his press wing, Professor Yunus described the deal as “a decisive diplomatic victory” and praised the negotiators for their strategic skill and unwavering dedication to the nation’s economic interests.

“We proudly congratulate the Bangladesh tariff negotiators on securing a landmark trade deal with the United States,” he said, noting that the agreement marks a significant achievement in the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its global trade position.

The Chief Adviser highlighted that the negotiated tariff rate of 20 percent; 17 points lower than initially anticipated, was a major success.

He credited the team’s months-long commitment since February, during which they navigated a complex negotiation process involving not only tariffs, but also non-tariff barriers and national security considerations.

“This agreement preserves our comparative advantage, enhances our access to the world’s largest consumer market, and safeguards our core national interests,” he stated.

Professor Yunus emphasized that the deal reflects Bangladesh’s growing influence on the global stage and sets the foundation for expanded trade opportunities, faster economic growth and long-term prosperity.

“This achievement underscores the resilience of our nation and the bold vision we hold for Bangladesh’s economic future,” he said. “The path ahead is bright, and today’s success is a clear signal of the progress we are capable of achieving.”