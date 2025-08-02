Bow to the perfect brows

Faiza Binte Hafiz, a young entrepreneur, has had thin eyebrows since forever. Every time she went out, she had to draw her eyebrows to define them.

It was almost a draining daily routine for her.

“I was mocked badly in school and was called the ‘no eyebrows’ girl. I started painting my eyebrows in college. To do your eyebrows when you do makeup is one thing, and to have to do it regularly out of insecurity is another. I started looking for a permanent solution for this for a while,” she shared.

Last year, Faiza underwent an eyebrow microblading procedure from a salon named Saki Bhabna, located in the capital’s Mirpur.

Eyebrow microblading is a semi-permanent cosmetic tattooing technique that enhances the appearance of eyebrows by creating hair-like strokes using a manual handheld tool with tiny needles.

“Now, I don’t have to do any touch-up to my eyebrows. It looks perfect and I feel more confident than ever,” she said.

Eyebrows are one feature of your face that significantly transform your overall appearance. In fact, this is the only feature that you can bring into shape without exercising.

Even a decade before, the beautification of eyebrows in the country was limited to plucking and trimming. But now, with the advancement of technology, there is a wide range of services available in the country that can bring dramatic changes to your eyebrows.

Woman’s World Bd is one of the pioneering salons in the country that offers microblading for natural eyebrows.

This service is available in different tattoo studios and laser clinics too, like Arj Tattoo Studio, Vella Laser Care Centre, Glowmaxx Laser & Aesthetic Clinic, etc.

In Eyebrow microblading, a technician deposits pigment into the upper layers of the skin, mimicking natural eyebrow hairs. The process is similar to tattooing and the procedure takes about two to three hours, and results appear natural, symmetrical and fuller.

“A touch-up session is needed after six to eight weeks to perfect the shape and colour. The results last between 12-24 months, fading gradually over time,” said a representative of Saki Vabna.

This is an ideal aesthetic procedure for those with thin, sparse, or overplucked brows.

“We recommend this service to anyone looking for a low-maintenance alternative to daily eyebrow makeup,” she said.

After going through the procedure, clients are advised to do a touch-up after 6-8 weeks to perfect the colour and shape.

“For long-term maintenance, we advise the clients to avoid exfoliants, retinol, and chemical peels near their brows to prevent premature fading. Limiting sun exposure, swimming, and saunas also help a lot, as these can fade the pigment faster,” she added.

If you are not comfortable with microblading, you can go for eyebrow tinting, which lasts for two to six weeks. In this process, a semi-permanent dye is applied to the brows to darken and define them.

This service can be availed from salons like Tisha’s Beauty Hub, RDH Makeover and Skin Care Salon, Rouge Makeover Studio and some other salons, priced between Tk3,000 to Tk6,000. Some salons even offer natural tinting with henna powder.

For those who have unruly or uneven eyebrows, they can opt for eyebrow lamination. This process smooths, lifts, and sets brow hairs in place, creating a fuller, brushed-up look by using a chemical solution to straighten and shape brow hairs. The final result lasts 4-8 weeks.

Nazah Islam, a final year student at the Independent University of Bangladesh, has very bushy eyebrows. Before eyebrow lamination, she had relied on eyebrow gel to define them.

“If I paint my eyebrows to define them, it makes my eyebrows look even darker and not very appealing. Then I learnt the eyebrow gel technique to define them. It holds brows in place without adding colour and gives me a natural, groomed look without plucking or trimming. But the catch is, the process is time-consuming and the thick gel makes my eyebrows sweat,” she said.

Eyebrow lamination has become a top beauty trend because it offers a low-maintenance, natural, and fuller-looking brow without the need for daily styling.

The effect lasts four to eight weeks, so you wake up with perfect brows every day, and more importantly, you do not need brow gels or excessive styling.

“Unlike microblading, no needles, cutting, or tattooing are involved in this process which is the best part. The process is quick (about 30-45 minutes) and completely painless,” she added.