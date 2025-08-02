Victory for the Community – Tower Hamlets Strategic Development Committee vote to REFUSE Truman Brewery planning applications following grassroots campaign by Save Brick Lane. Public Inquiry announced for October.

July 31

Tower Hamlets Strategic Development Committee met on Thursday evening to determine the three planning and one listed building consent application for proposals to develop across sites within the Truman Brewery complex. Before the meeting, the Save Brick Lane campaign organised a colourful demo in front of Whitechapel Town Hall.

In June, Truman Brewery pre-empted the committee by submitting “non-determination” appeals to the Planning Inspectorate. Such appeals can be made at any time after the statutory decision period (16 weeks) has expired. They are not common in Tower Hamlets as most applicants for larger scale development prefer to have a formal decision made by the Council and then consider whether to appeal if they are unhappy with the decision.

The role of the SDC was to resolve what decision the Council would have made – which sets out their formal position for the appeal. ;The appeal will be dealt with at a public inquiry, chaired by a Planning Inspector, scheduled to begin on 14 October and last for 12 days.

Residents and local communities started gathering at 5pm outside the Whitechapel Townhall to demonstrate against the Truman Brewery applications.

The main message was the Truman Estate development offered no benefits to local residents but harm to the community destroying the cultural and heritage significance of Brick Lane.

The demand was for councillors to vote against Truman’s plans. This Community Day of Action was organised by the Save Brick Lane coalition, a grassroot organisation who campaigned against Truman’s plans since 2020.

Many gave speeches at the demo to highlight the Truman Estate proposals ignored community needs for more social housing, green and community spaces and resident amenities.

At 6pm, the crowds streamed into the Town Hall, patiently lining up for passes to get into the Town Hall Chambers to watch how the councillors will vote. Many were there to spot their ward councillors and importantly the councillors who sit on the Strategic Development Committee (SDC) to witness for themselves how each of them will vote. The Chamber was packed to full capacity.

The meeting ended at 10:30 with all three applications unanimously voted down by the committee. Six speakers from the campaign were joined by three councillors (Aspire, Labour and Conservative). All spoke with passion for the community, highlighting the desperate housing need in the borough.

Tower Hamlets has a housing waiting list of more than 28,000 and severe overcrowding.What is needed urgently are social homes to be built on Brick Lane which has historically been a mixed of residential use with commercial, not offices of the scale and mass proposed in the plans.The Save Brick Lane campaign group has championed a Community-led Masterplan which focuses on social housing, community spaces and affordable commercial units for small businesses. The emerging Local Plan reflects these concerns and speakers argued it should be afforded significant weight.

The case will now go to the Planning Inspectorate in the Autumn. The council will need to defend their decision at the public inquiry.

Close to 3000 petition signatures and more than 1000 objections were received against the Truman developments.

QUOTES

“The united East London community demands an end to the prevailing monopoly of private developers – causing gentrification and displacement of local communities-in Brick Lane, Spitalfields and Banglatown.

We do not need any more offices or shopping malls in the area. The Truman Brewery site ( the last 10 acres of land available in the ward) should be bought back by the government ,through a compulsory purchase order-CPO and utilise it for genuinely affordable homes and facilities for the local diverse community”

Jalal R, East London Community Alliance- ELCA

“The Battle for Brick Lane is not over. Local communities and local council need to work together to save our Brick Lane from harm. The Save Brick Lane group will continue to champion community voices.”