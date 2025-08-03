12 kg LPG price reduced to Tk 1,273

In a move expected to bring relief to millions of households and small businesses, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the retail price of a 12 kg LP gas cylinder by Tk 91, bringing it down to Tk 1,273.

The revised price, announced on Sunday, will come into effect from Monday evening across the country.

In addition, the price of auto-gas has been reduced by Tk 4.18 per liter, now fixed at Tk 58.28. The adjustment follows a comprehensive review of supply costs, import prices, and domestic market conditions, BERC officials said.

This marks the second consecutive price cut in less than two weeks. On July 2, the commission had reduced the price of the same cylinder by Tk 39 to Tk 1,364, while auto-gas was lowered by Tk 1.84 to Tk 62.46 per liter, including VAT.

The back-to-back reductions reflect easing global LPG prices and improved domestic pricing mechanisms, energy sector analysts said. They noted that sustained downward adjustments could help alleviate cost-of-living pressures for middle- and low-income families.

BERC is mandated to review LP gas prices quarterly, though it retains the authority to make mid-term adjustments based on market dynamics. The commission said the latest revision aligns with current import and distribution costs.

Consumers and retail distributors have been instructed to implement the new rates from 6:00 PM on Monday. Industry representatives expect the reduction to positively impact household budgets and small-scale industries reliant on LP gas.

Further price movements will depend on international energy trends and currency exchange rates in the coming months.