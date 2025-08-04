The London Bangla Press Club and BBCCI Friendly Cricket Tournament held at the Goodmayes Cricket Ground in East London.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

The London Bangla Press Club team has won both matches of the London Bangla Press Club Friendly Cricket Tournament with the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce.

BBCCI won the first innings 148/4, LBPC won the second innings 149/2, LBPC won by 8 wickets in 14 overs. Ekhlasur Rahman Pakku scored 70 runs not out in a row, and Maruf Ahmed, a member of the Press Club, won the Man of the Match title.

On Sunday afternoon, August 3, the day-long tournament was held at the Goodmayes Cricket Ground in East London. Members of the British-Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce (BBCCI), one of the leading organizations of Bangladeshi businessmen in the UK, and the London Bangla Press Club, an organization representing the Bengali media in Britain, faced each other in this game.

Members of both the organizations from other cities besides London were present to enjoy the friendly cricket match between these two community organizations. BBCCI President Rafiq Haider, former president and team captain Boshir Ahmed, Director General Dewan Mahdi, London Region President Monir Ahmed, General Secretary Tofazzal Alam, London Bangla Press Club President Mohammad Jubair, Founder President Mohib Chowdhury, General Secretary Taysir Mahmud, Senior Vice President Barrister Tarek Chowdhury and Events and Facilities Secretary Rupi Amin and many other important personalities were present.

The organizers of the game said that there will be wins and losses in this game, but participation is the most important. This event will play a big role in building mutual harmony and bonds among our community organizations abroad. It is hoped that more such events will be held in the future.