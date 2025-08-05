Bangladesh reduces prices for 10 types of heart stents from three international companies

The government has decided to reduce the prices of 10 types of coronary stents produced by three international companies for cardiac treatment in Bangladesh.

The move will lower the cost from two producers by amounts ranging from Tk 3,000 to a maximum of Tk 88,000.

When blood flow through the artery is blocked, a stent or coronary stent is placed through angioplasty to help maintain the normal functions of the heart.

Commonly, this is known as a “ring”.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a gazette notification on the matter on Sunday, following the recommendation of a specialist advisory committee formed to review the pricing of coronary stents.