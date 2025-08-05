Govt issues ordinance amending National Sports Council Act

The government has issued a gazette notification on the National Sports Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, introducing several changes to the National Sports Council Act, 2018 (Act No. 49).

According to the gazette, the ordinance has been promulgated to revise and update the existing law and has come into immediate effect.

Key amendments have been made to sections 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 13, and 14 of the original act. A new clause, 8(Ka), has also been inserted in place of the previous clause 9.

Under the newly added clause 8(Ka), the Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports will now serve as the Vice-Chairman of the National Sports Council.