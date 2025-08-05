‘We disappointment over July Declaration,’ says Dr Taher

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr. Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher has voiced disappointment over the much-anticipated July Declaration, saying it fails to reflect the aspirations of the people.

Dr. Taher made the remarks on Tuesday (August 5), following the unveiling of the July Declaration by Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus at the South Plaza of National Parliament in Dhaka. Jamaat representatives, including Dr. Taher, were present at the event.

Reacting to the declaration, Dr. Taher told, “We are disappointed. The Declaration does not reflect the spirit of July or the expectations of the nation. It feels like an attempt to sidestep the core demands.”

He criticized the lack of clarity regarding the implementation timeline. “From when will it be effective? Will it start tomorrow? That hasn’t been made clear. We wanted it to be included in the preamble of the Constitution, but that didn’t happen,” he added.

Dr. Taher further said, “They’ve stated that the next elected government will implement it. That implies the current government won’t take responsibility. Yet, it is their duty. Such a critical issue has been brushed aside, and that is frustrating—for us and for the nation.”

The July Declaration formally announced state and constitutional recognition of the July Uprising. It stated that the next elected government would incorporate the declaration into the revised Constitution’s schedule and officially recognize the martyrs of the movement as national heroes.

The document also expressed the intent to ensure full legal protection for the martyrs families, injured fighters, and participating student activists.