AL supporters be able to cast vote: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin has said that Awami League supporters will be able to case their votes.

He made this comment while responding to reporters’ query at a press conference on Wednesday at the Nirbachan Bhaban.

Nasir Uddin said Awami League politics is banned. But its supporters can cast votes.

He expressed hope that the Election Commission would soon receive a letter from the interim government about the timeframe to hold the next general election in early February, 2026.

“The Chief Adviser said he would send us a letter to hold the election in early February, ahead of Ramadan. I hope we will get the letter very soon,”

The CEC said the Commission has already been preparing for the election well in advance.

About the progress of the pre-election preparation works, Nasir Uddin said an updated voter list will be finalised by August 31 next and the electoral rolls would be updated further incorporating others who turn voters within a specific time before the election.

The CEC also expressed hope that all necessary procurement for the polls will be completed by September.

He said the EC is committed to arrange a transparent election. “We want to make the election as transparent as possible-like a mirror. We want the people and the world to witness our sincerity and efforts. We want nothing to hide.”