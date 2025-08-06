BNP welcomes election plan, urges inclusive process

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has welcomed the proposed February 2026 general election, calling it a step toward democratic revival — but dismissed criticism from some quarters as signs of defeatism.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday at the party’s Gulshan headquarters in Dhaka, Fakhrul said, “We welcome the indication that elections may be held in February 2026. This can be a turning point to end Bangladesh’s political crisis and restore constitutional democracy.”

However, he noted with scorn that some individuals and groups appeared disappointed by the timeline.

“Some are upset by this. But let’s be clear — those who are disappointed today have been disappointed their entire lives. They’ve never believed in the people’s power.”

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed was present at the event.

Fakhrul pointed out that the election date has not yet been officially declared by the caretaker authorities or the Election Commission.

“So far, it’s just a signal — a tentative timeline. Some parties have already reacted negatively. We hope they will shift to a constructive mindset and support a democratic transition instead of resisting it.”

Asked whether a free and fair election is possible under the current security and political climate, Fakhrul expressed strong confidence — drawing parallels with the 1991 transition.

“After the mass uprising in 1991, an election was held within three months. The situation then was far more volatile — yet it was done. Today, the public demand is even stronger.”

“The people themselves want this election. And when the people rise, they become the greatest force for peace and order. We don’t need fear — we need faith in the public.”

Fakhrul launched a sharp critique of the previous Awami League government, which he described as a “fascist regime” that systematically destroyed democratic norms over 16 years.

“The people fought this regime for over a decade — with protests, sacrifices, blood, and courage. Thousands were killed, injured, or disappeared. Their right to vote was stolen.”

“Three elections were reduced to theatrical performances — all to keep one family in power. Democracy was erased.”

He stressed that the upcoming election must be credible, inclusive, and institutionally neutral — not a continuation of past manipulations.

“This time, the election must belong to the people — not to any party, clique, or power center. If that principle is violated, we will not accept the outcome.”

“We’ve supported the interim setup so far. But our patience depends on progress toward real democracy — not delays, excuses, or backroom deals.”