Darwin Nunez set to leave Liverpool

Liverpool is facing another high-profile departure as Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly set to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, following the recent exit of Colombian forward Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

According to ESPN, Nunez has nearly finalized his move to Al Hilal, although the transfer agreement between Liverpool and the Saudi club is yet to be officially sealed.

Negotiations are ongoing, with the deal reportedly valued at around €53 million.

Nunez joined Liverpool in the summer of 2022 from Portuguese side Benfica for a transfer fee of £64 million.

Over three seasons, he played 143 matches for the Reds and scored 40 goals.

However, despite Liverpool’s Premier League title win last season, Nunez’s form was below expectations, netting only seven goals across all competitions.

Following Diaz and now Nunez’s departures, Liverpool faces growing concerns over their forward line.

Reports have also suggested that Federico Chiesa may be considering a move away from Anfield.

On a positive note, Liverpool have recently signed forward Hugo Ekitike from German club Eintracht Frankfurt to strengthen their attack.